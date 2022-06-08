9PM: Kung Fu “Alliance”

With Russell Tan on the verge of making his final move, Nicky enlists all the help she can get in order to stop him before it’s too late at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About KUNG FU:

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen, to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea and Althea’s fiancé Dennis, pre-med brother Ryan, Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan, and new love interest Henry as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice.

