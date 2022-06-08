Cabarrus County Woman Wins $110,000 Jackpot

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — Bonnie Summers of Concord tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing.

Summers bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from Sedgefield Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $78,112.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $134,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how $15.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.