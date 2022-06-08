Gradual Decreasing Clouds & Humidity to Close The Week

Discussion:

Skies will gradually clear and humidity will slowly fall through the day Thursday. Thursday and Friday will be hot, but dry with a comfortable airmass. Another cold front will approach the region late Friday into Saturday. We will need to watch for an isolated storm threat late Friday into Saturday. We will dry out area-wide through the second half of Saturday. Temperatures will soar back into the 90s next week with the hottest temperatures of the year likely.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and isolated storms mainly before 10 PM. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 70°.

Thursday: Gradually decreasing clouds and humidity. Highs near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 80s.