Jill Biden Helps Unveil Postage Stamp Honoring Nancy Reagan
WASHINGTON — Jill Biden has helped unveil of a new U.S. postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan, a predecessor as first lady.
The Republican Reagan died in March 2016 at the age of 94.
Biden, a Democrat, said at a White House event that Nancy Reagan had served the American people with grace.
U.S Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the commemorative “forever” postage stamp will officially be issued on July 6 during a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
July 6 would have been Nancy Reagan’s 101st birthday.