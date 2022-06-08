Jill Biden Helps Unveil Postage Stamp Honoring Nancy Reagan

1/2 First lady Jill Biden stands in front of the newly unveiled U.S. Postal Service stamp of former first lady Nancy Reagan in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2/2 First lady Jill Biden greets Mrs. Reagan's niece Anne Peterson, left, in front of a newly unveiled U.S. Postal Service stamp of former first lady Nancy Reagan in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



WASHINGTON — Jill Biden has helped unveil of a new U.S. postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan, a predecessor as first lady.

The Republican Reagan died in March 2016 at the age of 94.

Biden, a Democrat, said at a White House event that Nancy Reagan had served the American people with grace.

U.S Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the commemorative “forever” postage stamp will officially be issued on July 6 during a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

July 6 would have been Nancy Reagan’s 101st birthday.