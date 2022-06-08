NYT Report: Watson Met With At Least 66 Women For Massages In 17-Month Period

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More startling accusations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He’s facing yet another lawsuit from a woman accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions, bringing the total number of suits to 24.

The latest suit claims the woman massaged Watson twice, but that the first session was cut short because Watson had to leave after taking a phone call. She says when Watson scheduled a second massage a few days later, the lawsuit says Watson exposed himself and masturbated without apology or explanation.

A new article, written by Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, finds Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in a 17-month period between 2019 and 2021. That’s far more than previously known. Vrentas reports the Texans indirectly helped facilitate the sessions while he was still playing for the team. She reports that the team arranged for him to have a place at The Houstonian, where he used the fitness club, ate meals, and set up massages in the hotel rooms.

Our question of the night: should Deshaun Watson be suspended from the NFL?

