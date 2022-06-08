Warrants Reveal Disturbing New Details In Stanly Co. Child Abuse Arrests

STANLY, CO., N.C. – We’ve uncovered disturbing new details about alleged child abuse in Stanly County.

We do want to warn you the details could be upsetting for some.

Warrants reveal 34-year-old Marissa Bolton is accused of coercing an 18-year-old girl into sexual servitude.

She’s accused of convincing the girl to stay at a home on Harvell Road near Stanfield by promising to adopt her.

Then, warrants say she touched the girl inappropriately, while the girl was incapacitated by drugs.

The other victim is a 16-year-old boy.

Bolton is accused of abducting him and giving him drugs.

Another adult at the home, 34-year-old James Bolton, is accused of conspiring with her in that case.

“You never think something like this is going to happen in our county. Unfortunately, it has,” says Stanly Co. Sheriff Jeff Crisco.

Investigators say there could be more victims, and they encourage them to step forward.