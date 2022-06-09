Police: 14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Cornelius 

1/2

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl after she last being seen leaving a home on Delftmere Drive in Cornelius Thursday afternoon.

Kaelyn Jenelle Willis, 14, was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday after she left her mother’s home in Cornelius.

She is described as a Black girl with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Willis is still in the Cornelius area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773.