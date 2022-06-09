Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is reporting its 9th rabies case of the year after a raccoon tested positive in east Charlotte on Thursday.

Residents near the area of Kilborne Drive received a rabies alert at 7 p.m.

Authorities say there were no domestic pet exposures and one human exposure.

If you have any questions regarding potential human exposures, please contact 980-314-9214 (Carson R. Phillips) or 980-314-9210 (Jose Pena).

Additionally, Animal Care & Control offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies.

This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter located at 8315 Byrum Drive – Charlotte, NC, 28217. $10 Microchips and free pet I.D. tags are also provided at this clinic.