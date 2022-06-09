Rock Hill’s First Female Mayor, With A Signature Style, Dies

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first female mayor of Rock Hill who was known as a civic booster who was instrumental in building its premier recreational complex and other infrastructure has died.

Elizabeth Josephine “Betty Jo” Dunlap Rhea died Monday. She was 91.



A Rock Hill newspaper reports Rhea was mayor from 1986 to 1997.

The newspaper reports she led the city through growth and development of new industries after the region’s textile mills closed.

Mayor John Gettys, the city’s current leader, said in a statement that Rhea’s vision for the city has been a benefit for all its residents and visitors.