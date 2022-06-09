Takeaways: Jan. 6 Panel Says Trump Led ‘Brazen’ Conspiracy | VIDEO

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are making the case to the American public that the violent insurrection by President Donald Trump’s supporters should not be forgotten.

While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are already known, the committee is holding hearings to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history.

The made-for-TV hearings include video of police officers being brutally beaten and right-wing extremists leading the crowds into the Capitol.

The hearings come as some have tried to downplay the violence.