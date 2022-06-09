Thailand Makes Marijuana Legal, But Smoking Discouraged

BANGKOK (AP) — It’s now legal to cultivate and possess marijuana in Thailand, but the country still discourages smoking pot and getting high.

Processed products containing more than a tiny amount of THC, the chemical that makes people high, are still illegal.

The government also is warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could be considered a nuisance subject to jail time and fines.

Thailand mainly wants to make a splash in the market for medical marijuana.

It already has a well-developed medical tourism industry and its tropical climate is ideal for growing marijuana.

The country’s public health minister plans to begin distributing 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation on Friday.