AP Source: Kenny Atkinson Agrees To Be Hornets Next Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to be their next head coach, says a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract.

Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets as the organization was undergoing a rebuilding process.

Atkinson is the second Golden State assistant to accept a new job during the Warriors’ playoff run this spring.

Warriors assistant Mike Brown has taken the job to be Sacramento’s new coach, though is remaining with Golden State through the end of the NBA Finals.