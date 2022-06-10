Bright Spot: TreeTop Adventures Lake Hickory

CONOVER, N.C. – The Bright Spot zipped to Conover this morning for a fun adventure the whole family can enjoy. TreeTop Adventures Lake History is an adventure course that features rope bridges, tightropes, suspended disks, dancing logs and ziplines — including a 400 zipline that travels over the shoreline of the lake. There are 4 adventure courses to choose from ranging from beginner for the kids to challenging adult courses.

TreeTop Adventures Lake Hickory offers several camps for kids in the summer as well as leadership and team building courses — great for an outing with the office to get some fresh air.

Right now, TreeTop Advenures is open Saturday and Sunday to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, but making a reservation is recommended. Groups of 10 or more are able to make reservations during the week.

You can get more information on ticket prices, courses offered and their hours by going here.