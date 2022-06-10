Edge On The Clock: Sriracha Shortage; No New Orders Being Fulfilled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another day, another product shortage. It looks like severe weather may cause a major shortage of Sriracha. Huy Fong Foods says the weather has affected the quality of its chili peppers, and its current inventory can’t meet the demand. Right now, the company is not taking new orders, due to the supply issue.

Plus, Uber eats now offers nationwide shipping. So, if you live in Florida, but crave a New York bagel, you’re in luck! Right now, the service is only offered in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

And, Taco Bell is getting a new look. Taco Bell Defy features four drive-thru lanes, which sit below the kitchen. Food is delivered through a vertical lift system.

