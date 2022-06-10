J.Lo Calls Co-Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show “Worst Idea In The World”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – J.Lo says co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira was the “worst idea in the world.” Lopez isn’t mad at Shakira, but rather the NFL.

J.Lo doesn’t hold back in her new documentary, Halftime. Lopez’s team even suggests the NFL doesn’t believe the Latina artists are big enough to headline the show on their own. The two stars got 12 minutes total for their performance, which they split evenly. That is about average.

Still, on the phone with Shakira, Lopez expresses that it’s not enough time, and the NFL should’ve given the pair 20 minutes to preform. Halftime also goes into the symbolism of the show, which NFL higher ups worried would be “too political.” In one scene, Lopez is on the phone with a man who tells her, “We’re on the edge of being able to put this on the field.” Lopez replies, in frustration, “I can’t do it if you guys keep pressuring us. I’m trying to give you something with substance. Not just us out there shaking our f****** asses. I want something real.”

Halftime debuted Wednesday at the annual Tribeca Festival. We’ll all be able to watch it on Netflix starting June 14.

Our question of the night: do you agree with J.Lo?

