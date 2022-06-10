Police: 2 Arrested For Overdose Death In Gaston County

1/2 Gary Louis Hampton

2/2 Victoria Elizabeth Prince



GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police have charged a man and woman for their involvement in the overdose death of Jennifer Messer.

On Saturday, February 5th of 2022, officers were dispatched to the area of Reynolds Drive in Gastonia in reference to a cardiac arrest.

Police located the victim, Jennifer Messer, unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence that Victoria Elizabeth Prince sold Heroin to Messer before her death.

Autopsy and toxicology reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Messer died from an

overdose of illegal drugs.

At the conclusion of the investigation, officers arrested and charged Victoria Prince with Death by Distribution.

Police say she is currently in Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Officers also arrested and charged Gary Louis Hampton for his role in Messer’s death.

Hampton is charged with Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Heroin.

Police say he is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.