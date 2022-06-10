Police: 17-Year-Old Charged For Fatally Shooting Man Near Gastonia Gas Station

The Latest (6/10/22):

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after a man was fatally shot near a gas station in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, police say.

First responders responded to the scene to find 20-year-old Lamar McCoy, the identified victim, dead in the passenger side of a parked car due to gunshot wounds sustained.

Through an investigation, a handgun was found inside the car near McCoy that had been reported stolen in South Carolina. Detectives then worked to determine who was in possession of the stolen handgun at the time of the murder.

Officers were able to identify the 17-year-old as the suspect who shot McCoy. The juvenile was located and arrested early Friday morning and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators do not believe that the homicide was random and are continuing to work to determine a motive for the murder and how the victim and suspect knew each other.

Due to the defendant’s age, North Carolina law prohibits the release of his name and photo.

Original Story (6/9/22):

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Gastonia on Thursday.

Police say the shooting occurred on North Chester Street outside of a business around 5 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Chester Street was closed at Davidson Avenue while detectives investigated.

Police say one lane of N. Chester Street, coming into the city, has since been reopened.