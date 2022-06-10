Staff At Charlotte Arcade Bar Call 911, Help Shooting Victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Super Abari Game Bar closed early on Thursday after owner Zachary Pulliam says a couple pulled into their parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, June 9th, Pulliam says he spotted the couple bleeding in the arcade’s parking lot on Seigle Avenue.

Pulliam says while he called 911, an arcade employee and beer rep applied pressure to the couple’s apparent gunshot wounds until medics arrived.

According to the Super Abari’s Facebook page, a shooting involving the man and woman occurred about a mile away.

The couple affected drove into the arcade’s parking lot for immediate assistance.

