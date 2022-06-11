Edge On The Clock: $.59 Chicken Across Charlotte Area This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.

Plus, Scooby Doo, where are you? Airbnb is now offering stays in a recreation of the Mystery Machine. This special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action Scooby Doo film.

And, this Sunday, take a trip back in time to 1972! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years! In honor of the golden anniversary, the chain will sell two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just $.59, the same price it sold for when it opened. The week-long deal starts June 12th and comes with a $5 order minimum. You also need to place a mobile order to get the deal.

