CMPD: Gunshot Victim Shows Up At West Charlotte Clinic

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







The Latest:

Detectives have identified the person who showed up to a west Charlotte clinic on Saturday suffering from gunshot wounds as 36-year-old Branden Cooper.

Original Story (6/12/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened an investigation after a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds showed up to StarMed Family & Urgent Care on Tuckaseegee Road Saturday.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the clinic in reference to an armed robbery from person call for service.

Police say the victim was found to be suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the victim was not cooperative with officers and the incident is an active investigation.

Police say this shooting is not related to the Glenwood Drive homicide.