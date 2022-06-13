CMS Class Of 2022 Wins $111 Million In Scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Class of 2022 won scholarships totaling $111.1 million, with a total of 1,100 scholarships offered.

School officials say Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology had the highest dollar amount with $15 million and the largest number of scholarships with 145.

Officials say Rocky River also received more than $10 million, with $11.3 million.

Those schools were followed by Hough, with $9.5 million, Providence, with $8.1 million, and Ardrey Kell, with $8 million.