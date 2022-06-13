Dangerous Heat: Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch Issued

1/9

High pressure will lock in extreme temperatures across the region this week. A heat wave will cause temperatures will climb near the triple digits beginning Monday – challenging daily temperature records through mid-week. This heat wave will bring not only record highs but temperatures not seen in the region in more than half a decade. The last time Charlotte reached 100 degrees was June 26, 2015.

Heat Advisories are in place for many counties Monday with an excessive heat watch in effect Tuesday from noon until 8pm. The combination of heat and humidity will lead heat indices to soar from 105 to near 110 through the first half of the week. Dew points will reach the mid-70s as tropical moisture floods the region. With both heat and humidity high, evaporative cooling becomes more difficult as the air becomes more saturated. When you sweat, it becomes more difficult for that sweat to evaporate leading you to feel sticky. This also keeps your body from properly cooling itself which could lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

There are several ways you can beat the heat. The best? Get somewhere where there is air conditioning. If you don’t have air conditioning at your home, go to the movies, the mall, or even the library to cool off. If you have to be outside wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Be sure to take plenty of breaks. And find shade.

Check on your elderly family and neighbors. And don’t forget about your pets – bring them inside and make sure they have fresh water. Exercise or walks with pets should be short and done first thing in the morning near sunrise when temperatures are the coolest.

Finally, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It could save someone’s life.