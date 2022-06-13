Takeaways: Trump’s Mind ‘Made Up,’ The Giuliani Factor

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its second day of June hearings, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection is making the case that Trump and his advisers knew that his claims of fraud in the 2020 election were false.

The argument is key to the committee’s overall investigation as the nine-member panel is laying out the evidence about what led to the violent insurrection.

The rioters who broke into the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory were echoing Trump’s falsehoods.

The committee is using video clips from more than 1,000 closed-door interviews over the last year.