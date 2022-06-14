6-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Pool At Home In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl died Saturday after drowning in a pool in the backyard of a Gastonia home, investigators say.

Detectives say there is no foul play suspected in the girl’s death.

On June 11th around 4:30 p.m., Gastonia Police Department officers and Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a home on South Emerson Street in response to a possible drowning in a backyard above-ground pool.

Family members pulled the 6-year-old out of the water and were attempting life-saving measures prior to first responders arriving, according to a news release.

First responders who arrived at the home took over life-saving measures and transported the girl, identified as Za’Myah Judge, to a local hospital.

Judge was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a news release.

Initial investigation reveals Judge had stacked several chairs against her next-door neighbor’s locked pool gate, climbed over the gate, and entered the water.

Judge’s younger brother told investigators he saw Judge enter the water and that he ran for help when he did not see her re-surface.