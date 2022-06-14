CFD: North Charlotte Structure Fire Brought Under Control, $11K In Damages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters were able to get a structure fire in north Charlotte under control in less than ten minutes Monday night.
A total of 30 firefighters responded to the fire on Hidden Valley Road.
Officials say no one was injured and the Red Cross is assisting with a displaced family.
Investigators deemed the fire electrical in nature and estimated it caused $11,000 in damages.
