CFD: North Charlotte Structure Fire Brought Under Control, $11K In Damages

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters were able to get a structure fire in north Charlotte under control in less than ten minutes Monday night.

A total of 30 firefighters responded to the fire on Hidden Valley Road.

Officials say no one was injured and the Red Cross is assisting with a displaced family.

Investigators deemed the fire electrical in nature and estimated it caused $11,000 in damages.