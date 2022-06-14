CMPD: 2 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

1/2 BROWN, DEVION DEMAQUAY

2/2 WILLIAMS, TASJAH SHARESE



The Latest:

Detectives have identified two suspects connected to the fatal shooting of Jayeshbhai Patel in west Charlotte.

Devion De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22, were both taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center On Tuesday where they were charged.

Police charged Brown with Murder and Attempted Murder, and Williams with Felony Aid and Abetting Murder, Felony Accessory After the Fact, Assault, Larceny, and Injury to Personal Property.

Detectives say both suspects will be extradited back to Charlotte at a later date.

Update (6/13/22):

Police have identified Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel as the victim who died after a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

Original Story (6/11/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives say one man is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning in west Charlotte.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Glenwood Drive.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were taken by medic to Atrium Main.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.