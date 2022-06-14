Edge On The Clock: Will You Try Grey Poupon Ice Cream?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jennifer Hudson just got her EGOT status! The 40-year-old actress and singer took home her first Tony Award on Sunday night. It’s the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet. That’s when a performer wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Plus, two great American icons are teaming up. Coca-Cola is joining forces with Jack Daniels to offer Jack and Coke in a can.

And, the famed Dijon mustard brand, Grey Poupon, is now offering summer treats. The Grey Poupon and Van Leeuwen ice cream collaboration features five flavors.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!