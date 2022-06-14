Firefighters Fight Flames At Cornelius Sports Bar

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Tropicana Sports Bar in Cornelius early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters with Huntersville, Davidson, and Cornelius Fire worked together to stop the flames.
*UPDATE* Our Engine 2 & Car 2 assisted Cornelius with a working commercial building fire this morning at the Tropicana. Huntersville units were assigned & completed a primary search which proved negative. Huntersville units cleared shortly after & Cornelius Fire remains on scene pic.twitter.com/i8llQl0PWh
— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 14, 2022