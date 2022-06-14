Oppressive Conditions Continue

Discussion:

Since rain and clouds dominated the morning, we will not reach 100 degrees today, but with the high humidity and highs well in the 90s, we will still have heat indices 100 degrees +. Our record for the day is 99 degrees set in 1958 – this record will likely stay safe. With a strong high pressure still in control, we will stay very hot through the remainder of the week. Actual high temperatures will climb well into the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. There is a chance of showers and storms each day this week as the develop around the high pressure. Isolated storms have the potential to be severe.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Marginal risk for widely scattered showers and storms. High: 99. Heat index: As high as 110 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index: 100 degrees +.

Friday: Hot and humid.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin