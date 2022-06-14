Scattered Storms, Swampy Heat Continues

AM Headlines:

Dangerous heat wave continues

Excessive Heat Warning 12 pm -8 pm Heat Index 110-112

Highs will reach 100+ for the first time since 2015

Isolated afternoon storm chances

Slightly cooler for the weekend

Watching the tropics for possible development by this weekend Discussion:

High pressure remains in control of the region, keeping temps well above average. Not only did we break a record high yesterday, but we are on track to break both a record high and high min temp today. The air is still thick this morning with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb past the century mark this afternoon for the first time since June 2015. But, it’s all about how it feels. Heat indices will push to 110-112. An excessive heat warning replaces the heat advisory yesterday for the Piedmont. anyone not under the warning is covered by a heat advisory north into the foothills with heat indices creeping near 105-109. Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon with damaging wind gusts the biggest threat. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70s. Highs for the rest of the week won’t be quite as warm as Tuesday, but the heat will remain dangerous with highs near 100 and heat indices well into the triple digits. High pressure begins to break down Thursday allowing for a cold front to pass through the region bringing more scattered showers and storms to the area. Friday will be the cap for extreme temperatures with highs near 100. The weekend will be hot, but it will be noticeably less muggy with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tropics Update:

NHC is watching an area off the coast of Nicaragua. If this disturbance can stay over the water it has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 5 days. Regardless it will bring heavy rain to the region.