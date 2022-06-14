Serena Williams Gets Wild-Card Entry For Wimbledon Singles

Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year.

The All England Club has announced that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.

Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago.

And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.

But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw via wild cards.

The grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins June 27.

Williams has won seven of her 23 major championships there.