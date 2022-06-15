Caldwell County Health Department Introduces Patient Portal

CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Caldwell County patients can new access their health records online thanks to a new patient portal introduced by the health department.

Using the portal, officials say patients will be able to see all provider notes from previous visits, lab results, and past and pending appointments.

Patients will also be able to ask for an appointment and to receive a call back from staff.

In the future, officials say patients will be able to make online payments through the new portal.

“The new portal gives our patients a way to check their records or request appointments any time day or night. They are no longer limited to calling us during office hours,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

Families will have the option of creating a family account through the new portal, which includes all minor children on the parent’s portal, according to a news release.

However, officials say due to confidentiality laws, at age 13, patients will have to get their own portal and be removed from the family account.

To create an account, patients must come in and sign the Patient Portal Consent form.

Once completed, officials say the patient will get an email inviting them to sign up for the portal.

After all forms are submitted, the Patient Portal will be live for that patient.

Officials say patients can also access the portal on their phone or tablet through the Caldwell County Health Department Mobile App (available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play).