CLT Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $102,000 For Habitat For Humanity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airport Community Partners, supported by Charlotte Douglas International Airport, raised a record $102,075 for Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region’s planned neighborhood revitalization at the Meadows at Plato Price.

Officials say over 30 companies came together to sponsor the 2022 CLT Charity Golf Tournament held May 2nd at Ballantyne Country Club.

Airport Community Partnerships (ACP) is comprised of companies that operate, or are based in, or have business with Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to a news release.

Officials say the airport and its business partners come together through ACP to make a difference in the community.

The Meadows at Plato Price is a nine-acre property on Morris Field Drive, less than a mile from the airport, according to a news release.

Over the next three years, officials say 40 homes will be constructed by Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for hard working families in the Charlotte area.

Officials say this project will revitalize a historic Black neighborhood in west Charlotte and help address a critical shortage in affordable housing.

Since the CLT Charity Golf Tournament first teed off in 2019, officials say it has raised nearly $240,000 for local nonprofit organizations.