CMS: Board Of Education Approves 3-Year Plan For Academically Gifted Students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board Of Education approved a new three-year plan to address the needs of Academically or Intellectually Gifted (AIG) students.

Officials say the plan includes the expansion of a highly successful pilot program called YET University.

North Carolina sets six standards for academically gifted programs and requires all plans to reviewed and revised every three years for alignment with standards.

Officials say the 2022-2025 CMS plan will be assessed and approved by the Department of Public Instruction.

“Our 2022 AIG Plan meets or exceeds the expectations of all six program standards,” said Nancy Brightwell, chief academic officer.

Officials say the district’s program has three overarching goals:

Expand access to advanced learning experiences, programs, and courses for underrepresented students in grades K-12. Increase integrity in K-12 programming to consistently challenge and empower gifted and advanced learners. Provide all stakeholders with clear communication to increase awareness around AIG identification, services, and models through professional learning, ongoing support and advocacy.

Piloted at Hidden Valley Elementary, officials say YET University is now in use at a few elementary, middle and K-8th schools.

The program helps prepare young students to take on challenging work in high school, such as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses.

“I hold firm that the only way to ensure that we have students of color in those classes in high school is to give them a challenging, engaging and meaningful AIG experience in early elementary. I have observed YET U do those things,” the presentation quotes Hidden Valley Principal Daniel Gray as saying.

Talent Development teacher Rachael Caldwell at Rea Farms K-8th also praises the program in the presentation.

Caldwell says “It fosters the essential skills of critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication for ALL first-grade students in a risk-free environment cultivated by the strong relationships that are built through this partnership.”

To see the presentation, including the YET University Pilot and other specific changes in the new plan, click here.