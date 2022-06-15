Edge On The Clock: Pics Prove Kim K. Damaged Marilyn’s Dress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fans can’t get over how much Blu Ivy Carter looks like her mom, Beyonce. The 10-year-old was spotted courtside with her dad, Jay-Z, during the NBA Finals on Monday night. She wore her hair in curls with an all black outfit and hoop earrings. Blu even got to meet a few of the players after the Warriors beat the Celtics, including Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Plus, Madonna and Britney Spears recreated their famous kiss from nearly 20 years ago. The iconic kiss happened at the 2003 Video Music Awards. They kissed again while catching up at Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in Los Angeles last Thursday.

And, Kim Kardashian faces more backlash after wearing Marilyn Monroe’s gold dress at the Met Gala last month. Collector Scott Fortner claims that “permanent damage” has been inflicted on the iconic dress.

