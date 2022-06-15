Heat Wave Continues Through The Week

Discussion:

With a strong high pressure still in control, we will stay very hot through the remainder of the week. Actual high temperatures will stay in the upper 90s through Friday. The ridge of high pressure slightly shifts west this weekend which will allow temperatures to return closer to average. Unfortunately that shift is short-lived as the ridge will build back over the region next week allowing for another heat wave to dominate the area.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Warm and humid. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated showers and storms. Low severe weather threat. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index: 100 degrees +.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid and breezy. Isolated severe weather threat. Highs in the upper 90s with triple digit heat indices. Winds will be out of the W/NW at 10-20 mph.

Weekend: Not as hot. Temperatures return to near average with dry conditions in place.

Next Week: Heat wave returns.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin