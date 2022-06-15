Queens University Announces Partnership With Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Queens University of Charlotte and Atrium Health have established a multi-year agreement to enhance student health services. The health provider is set to begin managing the university’s student health clinic and associated health services in August 2022.

“Providing students access to excellent health and wellness services is an important part of our commitment to supporting wellness and academic success at Queens,” said María del Carmen Flores, vice president of Student Engagement and dean of students. “We are fortunate to be able to strengthen that commitment with a well-known partner like Atrium Health. Their vast expertise allows us to enhance existing services at our health center, behavioral health center and sports medicine facilities.”

The health center will now offer point-of-care testing, acute care management, virtual care and medication dispensing with Atrium Health clinical employees. The behavioral health center will offer enhanced services which include a 24/7 crisis hotline and virtual care. The sports medicine facilities will incorporate Atrium Health athletic trainers, two team physicians, a sports nutritionist and a physical therapist.

“As a national leader in innovative healthcare and health education, Atrium Health is incredibly proud to partner with Queens University on their next-generation model of integrated student health, behavioral health and athletic training that wholly supports a thriving Queens community,” said Danielle Lamphier, vice president of enterprise employer services at Atrium Health.

The collaborative partnership allows current Queens employees working at the existing clinic the opportunity to continue serving the health needs of students without interruption.

“We have an outstanding health and wellness team at Queens,” Flores said. “Their unwavering commitment and expertise shined through as we navigated the challenges of a global pandemic – managing to stay ahead of testing and monitoring to keep our community safe. Atrium Health adds to that excellence by broadening our expertise and expanding our network of health care resources.”

The collaboration is tied to the university’s Strategic Framework, a vision to become the leading, private, national university in the Charlotte region. The vision includes strategic partnerships and other efforts designed to enhance its culture of well-being – enabling students to maximize their educational and intellectual experience.