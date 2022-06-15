Scrap The Material Gifts For Father’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dad’s day is just around the corner, but what do you get a man who already has everything? The answer is nothing.

So, you’ve given your dad just about everything. He’s got a couple of “worlds best dad” shirts, he’s used the ink out of all of his engraved pens and a card with words just seems cliche.

Change it up this year and scrap the material gift ideas! This year, give dad an experience he won’t forget. Sometimes the intangible things hold much more value than an expensive wrapped gift.

Treat your dad to these memorable activities this year!

For the sipping dad:

Treat him to an experience that will expand his knowledge and his taste palette! Whether he’s an avid whiskey sipper or new to the exquisite flavors a tasting is the perfect activity. * Substitute wine or beer if he doesn’t like whisky.

Each tour enjoys selections from seven distilled spirits, seventeen local wines, and seven craft beers. The tours include a total of 14 different tastings (available 7 spirits, 14 wines, 7 beers) During the tour, a guide will discuss the family history in Charlotte dating back to prior to 1900. The experience also includes a tour of the actual distiller. Seven Jar tour guides discuss the barrel aging of Seven Jars Bourbon Whiskey. In the winery tasting room, visitors can choose from several varietals carefully chosen from vineyards around the world. An honest and lively discussion about wine fermentation, blending and overall production can occur. Tours last approximately one hour and begin every hour on the hour 11AM, Noon, 1PM, 2PM, 3PM – Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

For the Car loving dad:

Is your pops a car guy? If so, this might the BEST gift for him.

For the sporty dad:

The Queen City is home to several Nation sports teams. Surprise him with tickets to see his favorite.

Carolina Panther Football

Charlotte Hornet Basketball

Charlotte FC Soccer

Charlotte Checkers Hockey Team

Charlotte Knights Basesball

For all dads!

Being a father is a tough job, a rage room experience will allow your father to let your it all out and have some fun!

