Union County Mobile Book Bus Rolling Into Communities This Summer

MONROE, N.C. — Students will have access to books all summer long through the UCPS Mobile Book Bus.

Officials say the bus, filled with thousands of books, will visit summer learning camps and communities throughout Union County this summer.

Elementary school children will have the opportunity to board the retrofitted activity bus and pick out an age-appropriate book at no cost to their families.

Officials say the bus will not operate the week of July 4th.

Thanks to generous book donations from the community, officials say thousands of new and gently used books are ready and waiting to be distributed to elementary students.

Officials say the UCPS Mobile Book Bus made its debut in the summer of 2018.

Now in its fourth year, it is ready to get rolling again.