Another Hot & Humid Day Ahead Of Relief

Discussion:

Scattered storms have become severe this afternoon producing gusty wind, frequent lightning and hail. Storms will taper off this evening with widely scattered showers and storms expected again on Friday. With a strong high pressure still in control, we will stay very hot through Friday. With a cold front crossing the region and the ridge of high pressure slightly shifting west, we will see humidity fall and temperatures return to average this weekend. Unfortunately that shift is short-lived as the ridge will build back over the region next week allowing for another heat wave to dominate the area.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered storms through mid evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid and breezy. Isolated severe weather threat. Highs in the upper 90s with triple digit heat indices. Winds will be out of the W/NW at 10-20 mph. Weekend: Not as hot. Temperatures return to near average with dry conditions in place. Next Week: Heat wave returns.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin