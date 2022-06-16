Charlotte Monster Jam Tickets On-Sale Now

1/4 Photo Credit: Monster Jam

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Charlotte for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Spectrum Center on July 16-17. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam ® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held in Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Charlotte fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The all-star lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson. GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ Krysten Anderson gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine, the legendary Grave Digger®, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 16 –1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. | Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 17 –1:00 p.m. | Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Spectrum Center | 333 East Trade St. Charlotte, NC

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson; Earthshaker driven by Tristan England; El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro; Wildside driven by Zach Garner; Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer JR; Raminator driven by Mark Hall; and Rammuntion driven by Kurt Kraehmer.

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

TICKETS:

Tickets are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com.

Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event.