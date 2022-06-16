Craft Coffee Festival Coming To Camp North End 

1/8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sip sip, hooray! The 2022 No Filter Coffee Fest is returning to Charlotte on September 25th.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, No Filter Coffee Fest (formerly known as POUR Coffee Festival) will be held at Camp North End from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and will go on sale Monday, June 20th at 9 a.m.

Officials say this home-grown, day-long tasting event will feature over three dozen Southeastern coffee roasters, tea purveyors, local food artisans, and more for a coffee lover’s ultimate “Sunday Funday.”

No Filter Coffee Fest is Charlotte’s first and only craft coffee festival.

It was founded in 2017 by two Charlotte coffee professionals, Diana Mnatsakanyan-Sapp and Matt Dudley.

“The goal of No Filter has always been to bridge the gap between specialty coffee professionals and the coffee-loving public,” says Mnatsakanyan-Sapp, “We love how coffee brings opportunities for connections and learning, and just all-around good times, and we’ve got a lot of great stuff on deck for this year’s festival to keep those caffeinated, good times rolling!”

Officials say the 2022 festival will be No Filter’s biggest yet.

Attendees will be able to taste unlimited samplings from more than three dozen coffee roasters and tea companies, while enjoying the musical stylings of local DJ, That Guy Smitty.

The festival’s educational workshops and panel discussions will be curated by Charleston coffee educator and consultant, Brianna Berry of Talk Coffee to Me, and will cover topics ranging from building careers in the coffee industry to brewing technique, theory, and more.

Officials say for the first time since the festival’s inception, the 2022 No Filter Coffee Fest includes the addition of VIP Tickets which allow fans to avoid the crowds with early entry, first dibs on merch, and a take-home tote stuffed with swag and a bag of coffee from the presenting roaster of the event.