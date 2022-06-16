Healthy Headlines: National Migraine And Headache Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — Thirty-nine million Americans suffer from migraines – an ailment we are going to explore today because it’s National Headache and Migraine Awareness Month.

Here to talk about migraines in this week’s Healthy Headlines segment: Dr. Megan Donnelly, a women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology and Headache – SouthPark in Charlotte.

Watch full interview: