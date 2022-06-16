Johnny Fly Releases Limited Edition Shade Collection In Time For National Sunglasses Day

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based, eco-friendly eyewear brand Johnny Fly is releasing a limited edition shade collection in celebration of the company’s ten year anniversary.

Just in time for National Sunglasses Day on June 27th, Johnny Fly will release the space-themed small batch, Cosmic, made with the latest nylon lensing technology.

Officials say the frames are light, flexible, resistant, BPA free and guarantee 70 percent better optical quality than most lenses on the market.

Sunglasses will be available for purchase in-store and online.

Stay stylish this summer and protect your eyes with a new pair of Johnny Fly’s.