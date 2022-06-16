Crews Let Fire Burn On Lake Norman Island

1/7

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is still ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday sparking the flames.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Fire officials say they are unsure what caused the fire and following initial suppression attempts, they decided to let the fire burn.

*LKN Fire Update* Well, mother-nature came through for us…that quick thunderstorm darkened the fire significantly. Check out this picture after the storm! #LKN #CLTwx #HuntersvilleFD https://t.co/K41SwLA8Si pic.twitter.com/VxHj6QnltK — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 14, 2022

Similar to a controlled burn in a state/national park, officials say they are allowing this particular fire to continue to help burn out the underbrush and reduce chances for future fires from boaters illegally starting fires on the island.

Officials say it will also help fertilize the soil after the ash is absorbed into it.