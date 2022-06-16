Netflix Announces Squid Game Reality Competition Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Squid Game fans now can do more than just watch. They can take part in Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix is turning the popular series into a reality show. 456 players will compete to win $4.56M. While we know the stakes will not be life or death, like in the series, the streaming service has not released what obstacles challengers will face.

The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix renewing Squid Game for a second season. The South Korean survival drama holds the record as the streaming service’s most popular series of all time, racking up more than 1.6 billion view hours in its first 28 days.

Our question of the night: would you play Squid Game: The Challenge?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge

WCCB News Edge contributor and host of Live With The QCB on 94.7FM, Tremaine “QCB” Sloan