Revlon, Beauty Icon In Crowded Market, Files For Bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational cosmetics company, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.

With household names like Almay to Elizabeth Arden, Revlon has been a mainstay on store shelves for decades.

And it’s a company that broke race barriers and put supermodels like Iman, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington front and center.

It has struggled in recent years, however, with mounting debt, rising competition and failure to keep pace with changing beauty standards.