Steamy Through Friday

AM Headlines:

Temps remain hot, but no heat advisories today

PM Scattered Storms

Cold front brings drier/slightly cooler air for the weekend

Temps heat back up next week Discussion:

It’s going to be another hot and muggy day with temps climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will stay under advisory levels, but remain cautious as heat indices will still reach the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon with a strong to severe storm possible. Temps will remain hot and sticky through Friday, although dew points will begin to drop Friday afternoon as drier and cooler air aloft mixes down, so it won’t feel as muggy even with temps in the upper 90s. A few scattered storms will be possible Friday with damaging wind gusts a possibility. A cold front will work its way through the region Saturday leading to a cooler and drier air mass. Highs will top out in the upper 80s Saturday with little to no rain chances. Father’s Day will be a treat for all with morning lows dropping into the low 60s – a nice refreshing start. Highs will reach the mid-80s under sunny skies. Although humidity will be lower next week, temps will crank back up into the upper 90s by Tuesday with another shot at triple-digit highs by Wednesday.