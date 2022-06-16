The Snark: Legal Experts, Bad Friends. YouTuber Trouble & Weird News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika Jane is dealing with more court filings. It’s all related to her now ex-husband’s ethic rules violations and accusations of stealing money from survivors of plane crash victims. Because her ex was attorney she thinks she’s a legal expert.

A YouTuber who impersonated a Golden State Warriors player to get into the team’s arena has been banned for life. Why it’s such a big deal.

A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies he says he didn’t know were infused with THC.

Finally, weird news from Florida that Derek says was stolen from a soap opera.

