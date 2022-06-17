Elections Slated For 15 North Carolina Counties On July 26th

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say voters in 15 N.C. counties will go to the polls on July 26th in a mix of municipal general elections, runoff elections and, in Graham and Wake counties, second primaries for sheriff.

In 2022, officials say there are no second primaries for statewide or federal contests as all primary candidates who prevailed in these races received enough votes to send them through to the November 8th general election.

Only a handful of municipalities will conduct general elections or runoff elections for their elected offices on July 26th.

85 counties in North Carolina will not conduct elections in July, according to a news release.

Officials say the following are the contests to be decided on July 26th:

Six municipalities – Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Hickory, Mooresville, and Sanford – will hold local general elections for mayor and/or city or town council.

Other municipalities and boards of education will hold runoff elections for certain offices. They are: Cary, New Bern, Rocky Mount, Statesville, the Franklin County Board of Education, and the Jackson County Board of Education.

Second primaries will be held for the Republican nomination for sheriff in Graham County and the Democratic nomination for sheriff in Wake County.

Officials say if a voter is eligible to vote in any July contests, their sample ballot is available through the Voter Search tool.

Just scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. No sample ballot will appear if a voter is not eligible to vote in one of these elections.

Officials say absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who request them beginning on or about June 24th.

The regular voter registration deadline for the July elections is July 1st.

In-person early voting begins Thursday, July 7th and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23rd.

For early voting locations and schedules in your county, see the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search.

Officials say polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 26th.

For additional information on the July 26 elections, see Upcoming Election.